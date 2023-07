Bichette went 4-for-6 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits as a team, but Bichette was the only Toronto batter with multiple hits. It was a big game for the shortstop, who entered Tuesday stuck in an 0-for-18 slump. He's back up to a .312/.344/.490 slash line with 17 homers, 56 RBI, 48 runs scored, three stolen bases, 23 doubles and a triple through 101 contests.