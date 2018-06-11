Bichette went 3-for-4 with a trio of base hits, a walk, two RBI and three stolen bases for Double-A New Hampshire in its 7-5 win over Bowie on Sunday.

With uber prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (knee) on the shelf for at least the next four weeks, Bichette becomes the main attraction at New Hampshire. He certainly didn't disappoint in the lead role Sunday, putting his speed and high-contact and on-base skills on full display in one of his more complete performances of the season. After struggling at the plate for much of May, Bichette's bat has heated up of late with a .361/.425/.500 slash line through the first 10 games of June. He has also been efficient on the basepaths throughout the campaign, posting a 20-for-25 success rate on stolen-base attempts.