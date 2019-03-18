Bichette was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette flashed his upside in camp, slashing .417/.475/.833 with four homers, five RBI and two stolen bases in 18 games, but the youngster was always expected to open the season in the minors given his lack of experience above Double-A. Assuming the 21-year-old holds his own following his jump to the highest level of the minors, Bichette could make his major-league debut as early as this summer.

