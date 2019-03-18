Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Sent to minor-league camp
Bichette was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette flashed his upside in camp, slashing .417/.475/.833 with four homers, five RBI and two stolen bases in 18 games, but the youngster was always expected to open the season in the minors given his lack of experience above Double-A. Assuming the 21-year-old holds his own following his jump to the highest level of the minors, Bichette could make his major-league debut as early as this summer.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Makes some noise at plate•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Gets invite to big-league camp•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Dealing with elbow, knee soreness•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Will not be called up•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Extends hit streak to 11•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Logs 27th stolen base•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...