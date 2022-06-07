Bichette went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 8-0 win over the Royals.

Bichette's ninth home run of the season was one of three on the night for the Blue Jays, who won for the eighth time in 10 games. The 24-year-old has had a big hand in the team's offensive turnaround of late, as he's slashing .308/.368/.596 dating back to May 24. Unfortunately for Bichette's fantasy managers, he's been caught stealing on his only attempt during that stretch, and his limited involvement in the run game thus far has been a disappointing development for those who drafted him with the hope he'd be a pillar in the stolen-base category. He's nabbed just four steals through 54 games, which puts him on pace to finish with 12 over the 162-game season.