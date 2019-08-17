Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Smashes solo homer
Bichette went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in a 4-3 loss to the Mariners on Saturday.
Bichette homered to left field in the fifth inning off Taylor Guilbeau to draw the Blue Jays to within one run at 3-2, his fifth of the season. He's been highly productive since his call-up on July 29, with a .349/.400/.675 slash line, nine RBI and two stolen bases in his 19 games of action.
