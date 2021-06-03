Bichette went 1-for-4 with a walk, a triple and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

The shortstop struck out three times earlier in the game but came through when it counted, scorching a two-run triple into the right-field corner off Miami closer Yimi Garcia in the ninth inning to tie the game up and set the stage for a walkoff win. Bichette's .262/.314/.475 slash line on the season remains below expectations, but he's been plenty productive with 11 homers, seven steals, 34 RBI and 44 runs through 54 games.