Bichette went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Reds.

Bichette amassed at least four hits for the fifth time this season, and the homer was his 17th on the year. After logging a career-worst .599 OPS during an injury-ruined 2024 regular season, Bichette has returned to form as one of fantasy's top shortstops in 2025. The infielder leads MLB in hits (176), and Bichette is batting a scorching .374 with six long balls, 22 doubles and 39 RBI over his last 211 at-bats since the start of July.