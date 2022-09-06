Bichette went 6-for-10 with three home runs and seven RBI while starting in both games of the Blue Jays' doubleheader sweep of the Orioles on Monday.

After a somewhat lackluster start to the season, Bichette is finally rounding into the player fantasy managers envisioned when they invested an early-round pick into him on draft day. Though he's still not nearly as active on the basepaths as anticipated -- he's gone 9-for-16 on stolen-base attempts after a 25-steal 2021 campaign -- Bichette has been the top hitter for the surging Blue Jays since the beginning of August. Over his 31 games in the past five weeks, Bichette ranks 15th in the majors with a 162 wRC+ and has produced a .315/.356/.565 slash line to go with seven home runs, 23 RBI and 18 runs.