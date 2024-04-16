Bichette went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's win over the Yankees.

After swiping his first base Friday night against Colorado, Bichette quickly added his second steal Monday against the Yankees. The Toronto shortstop only stole five bases in 2023, so it's possible he is looking to return to his running ways when he stole 38 bases from 2021 to 2022. Bichette's first 65 plate appearances have been rough so far as he's slashing .217/.277/.333.