Bichette went 2-for-4 with a go-ahead three-run homer and a double in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Angels.

With the Blue Jays trailing 3-1, Bichette blasted a homer to left center with two runners on off Jimmy Herget to give Toronto a 4-3 lead and ultimately a victory. It's the second homer of the season for the shortstop, and he's driven in six runs. After getting off to a slow start in 2022 it's nice to see early success for Bichette as seen in a .342/.359/.553 slash over the first eight contests of 2023.