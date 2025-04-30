Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double, a steal and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Bichette knocked a double in the third and came around to score on a home run by Vladimir Guerrero. It was his first extra-base hit since he had two doubles on April 16. Bichette also swiped his third bag of the year, all of which have come since April 18. He leads the team with 36 hits and has nine extra-base hits but remains homerless this year after only totaling four in 81 games last season.