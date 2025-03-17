Bichette went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Getting a look in the leadoff spot, Bichette stole his first bag of the spring. The 27-year-old shortstop could see significant time at the top of the order in 2025, especially if he quickly erases memories of his rough 2024, and he did steal 38 bases combined in 2021-22 before running mostly disappeared from his skill set over the last two seasons. Bichette is having a big spring as he looks for a clean slate at the plate, batting .351 (13-for-37) with three doubles, two homers and a 2:6 BB:K.