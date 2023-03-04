Bichette drew walks in his only two plate appearances during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, scoring two runs and stealing a base.

It was the 24-year-old shortstop's first stolen base of the spring. Bichette has swiped 38 bags on 47 attempts over the last two years for the Blue Jays and has emerged as a true five-category fantasy asset, but with MLB limiting pickoff attempts from the pitcher and introducing larger bases this season, it's not outrageous to think he could set a new career high in steals in 2023.