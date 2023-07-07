Bichette went 5-for-10 with two runs and an RBI over both games of a doubleheader against the White Sox on Thursday.

All five of Bichette's hits went for a single, and he also struck out four times across the pair of wins. However, the shortstop made his contact count and extended his modest hitting streak to five games while scoring twice and knocking in one run. Bichette increased his season average to .320 with the five-hit day, though he has just one homer and no steals over his past 24 contests.