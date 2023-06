Bichette went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

The Jays managed only eight hits in total, and Bichette's efforts led to no run production in a 3-0 loss. That's been an all-too-common story for the shortstop lately. Bichette extended his hitting streak to 12 games Tuesday, a stretch in which he's slashing .360/.373/.540 but has just four runs and four RBI.