Bichette went 2-for-5 with two triples, two runs and a strikeout Tuesday for Double-A New Hampshire against Binghamton.

This was his first career two-triple game, and while some sloppy outfield defense contributed to at least one of the three baggers, it still serves as a reminder that Bichette can run a little. Teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in Bichette after both triples -- something that will be a common theme for the next seven years. While Bichette's .296 average is a little below his marks at previous minor-league stops, he still boasts a 139 wRC+ as the second-youngest hitter in the Eastern League.