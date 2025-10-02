Bichette (knee) is "increasingly unlikely" to be included on the Blue Jays' ALDS roster, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Bichette is coming along slowly but surely in his recovery from a PCL sprain in his left knee and has not yet officially been ruled out for the ALDS. However, the shortstop has yet to be cleared to resume running, so it's not a surprise to hear he's a long shot to play in the ALDS. Bichette could make it back in time for the ALCS, should the Blue Jays advance. With Bichette shelved, Toronto will continue to roll with Andres Gimenez at shortstop.