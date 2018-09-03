Bichette will not be promoted to the majors this season, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays will hold off on promoting Bichette and fellow super-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in order to gain extra team control. The 20-year-old compiled an impressive .286/.344/.450 line to go with 11 homers and 32 steals across 130 games with Double-A New Hampshire this season. He's on pace to reach the majors sometime in 2019, though he'll likely report to Triple-A to open the campaign.