Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Will not be called up
Bichette will not be promoted to the majors this season, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays will hold off on promoting Bichette and fellow super-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in order to gain extra team control. The 20-year-old compiled an impressive .286/.344/.450 line to go with 11 homers and 32 steals across 130 games with Double-A New Hampshire this season. He's on pace to reach the majors sometime in 2019, though he'll likely report to Triple-A to open the campaign.
