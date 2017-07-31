Schultz (elbow) threw for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is good progress for Schultz, who underwent the procedure on March 29. He won't be able to appear in a game until next season, but it appears that he's still on schedule with his rehab program.

