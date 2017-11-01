Blue Jays' Bo Schultz: Outrighted from 40-man
Schultz (elbow) was outrighted off the Blue Jays' 40-man roster Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This isn't all too surprising, seeing as Schultz recently turned 32 and is in the midst of working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He last pitched in 2016, struggling to a 5.51 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in just 16.1 major-league innings. Seeing as he isn't expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 campaign, it's possible Schultz will have to wait until he's healthy to determine his landing spot.
