The Blue Jays activated Francis (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Francis is in line for bulk-relief duties in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, following opener Trevor Richards. The right-hander has been out since late April with forearm tendinitis, having posted a 8.59 ERA and 17:7 K:BB in 14.2 innings across two starts and three relief appearances before being sidelined.