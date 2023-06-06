The Blue Jays selected Francis' contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Francis has been excellent with Buffalo this season, posting a 3.45 ERA and 23:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings covering four starts. The Blue Jays haven't revealed their plans for the 27-year-old, but he would seem to be a candidate to slide into the rotation spot vacated by Alek Manoah.
