Francis (forearm) is scheduled to make a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Francis opened the rehab assignment Tuesday and covered two scoreless innings. The 28-year-old righty-hander will likely fill a long-relief role upon his return, so he could be deemed ready for activation following Sunday's outing.
