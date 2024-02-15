The Blue Jays are building up Francis to serve as a starter, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The vast majority of Francis' minor-league appearances have come as a starter, though he has yet to begin a game on the mound through 21 MLB appearances. Francis holds an impressive 1.70 ERA and 0.84 WHIP through 37 career big-league frames, but even if he has a solid spring as a starter, he would need some attrition ahead of him to earn a spot at the back of Toronto's rotation.