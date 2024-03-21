Francis has been informed that he has made the Blue Jays' rotation, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

There didn't seem to be much doubt that Francis would open the year in the rotation after he held a 3.38 ERA and 15:4 K:BB over 18.2 innings during Grapefruit League play. He's tentatively lined up to start the fourth game of the season on March 31 in Tampa Bay. With Alek Manoah's (shoulder) situation still very much up in the air, Francis will have a chance to prove he should remain in the rotation for a while.