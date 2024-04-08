Francis (0-2) took the loss Sunday against the Yankees, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

Frances retired seven of his first eight batters Sunday -- an encouraging signal after serving up seven runs in his 2024 debut -- but quickly had his start flipped upside down in the third. He gave up a hit and three walks before Giancarlo Stanton cleared the bases with a grand slam as part of the five-run inning. The Blue Jays selected the contract of veteran righty Paolo Espino (38 starts spanning 2021-2022) from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, adding another arm who could, in theory, take Francis' spot in the rotation. If a move isn't made, expect Francis to toe the rubber during next weekend's homestand against the Rockies.