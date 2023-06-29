Francis (1-0) was credited with the win in Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Giants, allowing one run on four hits over four innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The 27-year-old rookie took the mound in the fourth inning with the Jays ahead 5-0, after Trevor Richards had spun three shutout frames, and aside from an Austin Slater solo shot, Francis was effective over 47 pitches (32 strikes) en route to his first career win in the majors. The right-hander has worked multiple innings in four of his five MLB appearances, often serving as the back half of a tandem with Richards, and Francis has delivered a 2.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 12.1 innings. The role does afford him some fantasy upside as a source of further wins, but he's already been optioned back to Triple-A Buffalo twice since making his season debut in early June as Toronto juggles its pitching staff while trying to cover the fifth spot in its rotation.