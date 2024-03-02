Francis could be the favorite to step into the fifth starter role for the Blue Jays if Alek Manoah (shoulder) isn't ready for Opening Day, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Manoah was viewed as the likely No. 5 starter despite his 2023 struggles, but a poor start to the spring and a bout of shoulder soreness could force the Jays to re-evaluate. Francis posted strong numbers over 20 relief appearances last season and was mainly a starting pitcher in the minors, but it's not yet clear if his stuff will hold up over longer outings against big-league hitters. Should Francis also falter in camp, it could open the door for Mitch White or even top prospect Ricky Tiedemann (hamstring) to begin the campaign in the rotation.