Francis is expected to rejoin the Blue Jays on Saturday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
The 26-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, but he'll likely reclaim a spot in the major-league bullpen since Tayler Saucedo (hip) is expected to land on the injured list. Francis tossed two-thirds of a scoreless inning during his big-league debut against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
