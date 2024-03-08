Francis gave up one run on three hits and a walk over 3.2 innings while striking out five in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

The 27-year-old right-hander appears to be in the driver's seat for the Blue Jays' fifth starter role, with Alek Manoah (shoulder) looking increasingly doubtful for Opening Day. Francis faced a Detroit lineup that included most of its likely regulars and struggled early, plunking Mark Canha with the bases loaded in the first inning to bring home Parker Meadows. He settled down after coaxing a double play out of Carson Kelly to escape the frame, however, eventually leaving the mound having thrown 55 pitches (37 strikes). Through eight innings this spring, Francis has a 10:2 K:BB and hasn't given up a homer.