Francis (2-3) took the loss against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings.

All three of the runs Francis yielded came in the third inning, highlighted by a solo homer by Christian Walker, but he managed to limit the damage after getting out of a bases-loaded jam. He registered 17 first-pitch strikes but only six whiffs on 79 pitches, and his two punchouts were his lowest through five starts. Francis has a 3.58 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB across 27.2 innings this season, and he's projected to make his next start next week at home against the Red Sox.