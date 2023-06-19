The Blue Jays optioned Francis to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Toronto will swap Francis out of its bullpen for a fresher arm in Trent Thornton, who was called up from Buffalo in a corresponding move. Francis had most recently covered 2.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen Saturday against the Rangers, striking out two while allowing four baserunners. As he returns to the minors, Francis will likely get stretched back out for starting duty.
