Francis left Thursday's 7-6 victory over the Padres with a no-decision, throwing four innings and allowing three hits, two runs and three walks with four strikeouts.
Francis was lifted from the ballgame after four solid innings of work Thursday, but not before being Gavin Sheets' first home run victim. The 29-year-old's struggle to keep the ball in the stadium continued as he has now allowed a home run in eight of his 10 starts this season, bringing his total up to a staggering 15 on the year.
