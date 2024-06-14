Francis is a candidate to start or serve in a bulk relief role Saturday against the Guardians, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays are declining to name a starter at this point, but Francis is likely to be their primary pitcher, whether it's as a traditional starter or a bulk reliever. Francis went four scoreless innings in a start his last time out but holds a 7.36 ERA over seven appearances (three starts) this season.