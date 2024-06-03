Francis (forearm) is likely to be activated from the 15-day injured list and pitch in some capacity Tuesday versus the Orioles, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Whether it's as a traditional starter or bulk reliever is not yet clear, but it sounds like Francis will be in line to serve as the Blue Jays' primary pitcher. He's expected to be available to pitch four innings and/or 60 pitches. Francis has been out since late April with forearm tendinitis.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Could re-enter rotation•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Sharp in latest rehab outing•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: One more rehab appearance•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Could be back this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Looks good in rehab outing•