Francis (forearm) is likely to be activated from the 15-day injured list and pitch in some capacity Tuesday versus the Orioles, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Whether it's as a traditional starter or bulk reliever is not yet clear, but it sounds like Francis will be in line to serve as the Blue Jays' primary pitcher. He's expected to be available to pitch four innings and/or 60 pitches. Francis has been out since late April with forearm tendinitis.