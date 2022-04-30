Francis was recalled by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Francis was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, but he'll quickly rejoin the major-league club as bullpen depth after Tyler Saucedo (hip) was placed on the 10-day injured list. The right-hander should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.
