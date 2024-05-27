Francis (forearm) will make what's expected to be his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Francis has pitched well in his first three rehab outings, yielding three runs (two earned) with a 6:1 K:BB over 6.2 frames. He should be slated for a long-relief job once he's activated.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Could be back this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Looks good in rehab outing•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Slated for rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Throwing off mound•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Shelved with forearm injury•