Francis (forearm) will make what's expected to be his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Francis has pitched well in his first three rehab outings, yielding three runs (two earned) with a 6:1 K:BB over 6.2 frames. He should be slated for a long-relief job once he's activated.

