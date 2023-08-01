The Blue Jays optioned Francis to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

With Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Francis will head back to the minors to clear a spot on Toronto's roster. The 27-year-old righty has been impressive this season to the tune of a 2.30 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 15.2 innings out of the bullpen and has a very good chance at returning to the Jays later this summer.