Toronto optioned Francis to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Francis provided 2.2 innings of relief work for Toronto against the Twins on Saturday, and since he likely wouldn't be available for the next few days the Blue Jays recalled a fresh arm in Thomas Hatch to take his place on the roster. Francis will likely be back with Toronto at some point this summer.
