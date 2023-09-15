Francis was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is all about getting a fresh arm for a tired Blue Jays bullpen after Francis pitched the last two days. He certainly didn't deserve to be sent down, having posted a 1.73 ERA in 20 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Earns three-inning save•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Optioned to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Collects first big-league win•