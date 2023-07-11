Francis was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
Both Francis and Ernie Clement were sent down by the Blue Jays, with corresponding moves slated to come later this week. Francis has pitched well in his brief time with the big club this season, collecting a 2.63 ERA and 12:4 K:BB over 13.2 relief innings.
