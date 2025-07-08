default-cbs-image
Francis (shoulder) threw his first side session Monday at the Blue Jays' complex in Dunedin, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Per manager John Schneider, the right-hander "is doing alright".

Francis landed on the IL in mid-June due to a shoulder impingement and received a cortisone shot, and he's only now beginning to ramp up the intensity of his throwing program. He could be ready to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break, but as yet there's no timeline for his activation.

