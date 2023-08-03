Toronto recalled Francis from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
He is replacing Trevor Richards, who landed on the 15-day injured list Thursday because of neck inflammation. Francis has impressed in limited action this season at the major-league level, boasting a 2.30 ERA and 14:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Optioned to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Collects first big-league win•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Back in Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Heads back to Buffalo•