Francis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Monday.
The 27-year-old righty has a 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 13.2 innings across six relief appearances this season. He had been working as a starter at Triple-A, but should work in low-leverage situations while up with the big club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Collects first big-league win•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Back in Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Heads back to Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Recalled from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Sent to Buffalo•