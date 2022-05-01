Francis was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Francis was called up by Toronto on Saturday, but he didn't make any appearances during his stint with the big-league club. He'll head back to the minors since the Blue Jays need to trim their active roster to 26 players by Monday.
