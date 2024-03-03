Francis struck out three and walked one over 2.1 scoreless, no-hit innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta.

Entering the game to begin the fifth inning, Francis faced his toughest challenge in the sixth but breezed through the top of the Atlanta order, striking out Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia before getting Travis d'Arnaud to fly out. The 27-year-old right-hander tossed 30 of 42 pitches for strikes before exiting, and with Alek Manoah (shoulder) looking questionable for Opening Day, Francis may have the inside track on a rotation spot to begin the regular season.