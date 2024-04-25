The Blue Jays placed Francis on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right forearm extensor tendinitis.

Since making his last start April 7, Francis has made his subsequent three appearances as a piggyback reliever behind starter Yariel Rodriguez. Francis scooped up wins in 2.1- and two-inning outings April 13 and 19, but he didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Royals after tossing two scoreless frames once Rodriguez exited the contest. Though he didn't appear to be nursing any sort of injury during the relief outing, Francis was apparently diagnosed with the forearm issue when he was evaluated afterward. He won't be eligible to rejoin Toronto until May 10 after landing on the IL.