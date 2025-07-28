Blue Jays' Bowden Francis: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays transferred Francis (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
Francis suffered a setback earlier this month in his recovery from a right shoulder impingement and remains shut down from throwing. As a result of the transaction, Francis won't be eligible for activation until mid-August, but Toronto hasn't offered up a definitive timetable for his return.
