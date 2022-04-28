Francis pitched 0.2 scoreless innings during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox. He struck out one and didn't record a walk.

Francis was called up by the Blue Jays on Monday and made his MLB debut Wednesday. He entered the game with runners on first and third and immediately gave up an RBI double, but the run was charged to Andrew Vasquez. However, Francis bounced back against the subsequent hitter -- Enrique Hernandez -- and recorded his first MLB strikeout and finished the outing by inducing an inning-ending groundout.