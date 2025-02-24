Francis, whose scheduled start Monday against the Tigers was rained out, will follow Max Scherzer in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jays will still get Francis the same amount of work, he'll just be pitching a day later and coming in after Scherzer. Francis would seem to be locked in as Toronto's fifth starter in 2025 following a surprise 2024 season in which he logged a 2.92 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 77 innings over 13 starts after moving from the bullpen to the rotation.